Brewers Phenom Named No. 3 Overall Prospect In Baseball
The Milwaukee Brewers have one of the hottest overall prospects in baseball and fan should already be excited.
18-year-old infielder Jesús Made has been one of the highest-rising prospects in all of baseball this year. At this point last year, there wasn't too much buzz about him. Brewers fans knew about him, but outside of Milwaukee, there wasn't too much love for the young infielder. Then a massive season in the Domincan Summer League and a solid showing in Spring Training helped get his name out there in national news. Now, a phenomenal season is taking him over the top.
Made currently is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the Brewers' system. Milwaukee has the No. 1 overall farm system in baseball, per Baseball America, which just goes to show how good Made is overall. ESPN's Kiley McDaniel just shared an in-season ranking of the top 100 overall prospects in the game as well and had Made all the way up at No. 3.
Brewers No. 1 prospect Jesús Made has the baseball world talking
"This is my ranking of these players for the long term, considering their upside, risk and proximity to the big leagues, in consultation with scouts and execs around the league," McDaniel said. "Here's more on the grading tiers and lingo I use. Players in the big leagues are eligible for this update (MLB rookie eligibility rules apply here -- 130 at-bats, 50 innings pitched or 45 days on the active roster) so you will see some recently called up major leaguers. Now let's get to my final 2025 ranking of the best young prospects in baseball...
"No. 3. Jesus Made, SS, Milwaukee Brewers. Made leapt onto the prospect scene last summer into the middle of the top 100 amid one of the best DSL performances we've ever seen. He has continued to deliver with an .801 OPS across both Single-A levels as a 17- and 18-year-old this season. Made is an above-average contact/patience threat with at least plus power, though his flatter swing plane is keeping his homer totals down at the moment."
