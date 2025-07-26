Brewers Phenom's Days With Milwaukee Could Be Numbered
There are five days to go until the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline and the Milwaukee Brewers look like a team that should seriously consider adding more firepower.
Milwaukee boasts a 61-42 record and has been arguably the best team in the National League over the last few months. The Brewers have earned the right to be buyers. Milwaukee is worth investing in but if the club is going to add a big piece, it certainly will have to cut ties with some talent as well. Because of this, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand called No. 4 prospect Cooper Pratt the Brewers' top trade candidate.
"Brewers: Cooper Pratt, SS," Feinsand said. "Under club control through: at least 2031. The Brewers’ No. 4 prospect and No. 38 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100, Pratt seems like the type of prospect teams would covet. But the Brewers have two shortstops ahead of him on their prospect list -- No. 1 Jesús Made (No. 7 in Top 100) and No. 3 Luis Peña (No. 33 in Top 100), making Pratt expendable in the right deal. The 20-year-old is a solid defender with a strong arm and good bat-to-ball skills, but Milwaukee’s surplus of young infield talent could help land something at the Deadline."
Milwaukee specifically could use a power bat in the middle of the lineup. Pratt is a 20-year-old shortstop still likely a few years from the big leagues. Should the Brewers deal away a piece of the future to help the present?
