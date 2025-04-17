Brewers Phenom Turning Heads After Red-Hot Start To 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers have one of the brightest young stars in baseball already in outfielder Jackson Chourio.
Chourio has looked like a legitimate National League Most Valuable Player candidate to kick off the 2025 Major League Baseball season. He's just 21 years old and is in just his second year of his big league career and looks like the next Brewers superstar.
One thing that should excite Milwaukee fans is the fact that it could already have the next young star in the minors right now. That's a lot of pressure to put on someone, but 17-year-old infielder Jesús Made has torn the cover off the ball since joining the organization and has drawn comparisons to Chourio.
It's hard not to compare the two. They signed with the Brewers at the same age, both began their professional careers in the Dominican Summer League at 17 years old and have had similar starts to their careers. Chourio shined in his second professional season and made it all the way up to Double-A.
It's obviously early in the season, but Made has been very similar to Chourio. So far this season, he has appeared in seven games with the Class-A Carolina Mudcats and is slashing .286/.412/.571 with one homer, three RBIs, four stolen bases, three doubles, one triple, and seven runs scored. In comparions, Chourio slashed .324/.373/.600 with 12 home runs, 47 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases in 62 total games with Carolina in 2022.
Made's Dominican Summer League stats were better than Chourio's and then he got some run with the big league roster in Spring Training this year.
It's clearly going to be tough to live up to Chourio, but if he can keep up this pace, maybe we'll see him in the majors on the same pace that Chourio was. Imagine if the Brewers could end up having two young stars like Chourio?
More MLB: Brewers Superstar Showing Signs Of Life After Cold Stretch