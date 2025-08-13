Brewers Pitcher's 'Stock Up' As Free Agency Looms Large
The Milwaukee Brewers are one of the best teams, if not the best team, in all of baseball right now and they've gotten to this point because of the production from the entire team. The pitching staff, led by Freddy Peralta and Brandon Woodruff, has been excellent.
Speaking of Woodruff, Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer recently suggested that the Brewers' righty was trending in the right direction as he heads toward free agency at the end of the year. Woodruff has a mutual option on his contract, but given his production, it's almost guaranteed that he declines it.
"With the MLB trade deadline in the past, player movement won't really start again until the free-agent market opens after the World Series," Rymer wrote. "And those who would cash in are running out of time to make their case.
"It took close to two years for Woodruff to return from shoulder surgery, and his fastball is down 2.6 mph from its 2023 average. He has nonetheless managed to post a 2.29 ERA with 45 strikeouts over 35.1 innings in six starts, so his 2026 mutual option may be as good as declined on his part."
Woodruff is quietly playing himself into a very big contract in free agency, but in the process, he's also quietly playing himself out of Milwaukee.
Brewers at risk of losing Brandon Woodruff to free agency
Starting pitching is one of the more sought after positions on the free agency market each year. Last year, pitchers like Corbin Burnes and Max Fried earned deals well over $150 million for longer than five years.
This offseason's free agency class isn't as loaded with talented pitchers, which will only play into Woodruff's favor. He's not on the same level of Framber Valdez, but the Brewers' righty is up there.
Considering that Milwaukee doesn't spend money at the same rate as the other top teams in baseball, it would make a lot more sense if the Brewers just bit the bullet, let him go, and used prospect Logan Henderson in his place. It would sting for quite a while, but Milwaukee doesn't spend money like the New York Mets, New York Yankees, or San Diego Padres.
It's much more likely that one of these powerhouse contenders lands Woodruff rather than the Brewers. Still, the righty is on the roster right now and will look to help push the Brewers toward a World Series before his contract expires.
