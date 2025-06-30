Brewers Pitching Prospect Not Named Jacob Misiorowski 'Can Touch Triple Digits'
The Milwaukee Brewers have a scary amount of high-end pitching prospects, and one of their most exciting hurlers hasn’t even reached Major League Baseball yet.
The future is beyond bright for Milwaukee in that regard.
Baseball media is all abuzz about Jacob Misiorowski at the moment (and deservedly so), but FanSided’s Owen Jonas recently took the time to hype up another thrilling young arm in Milwaukee’s pipeline.
“The fact that each of the Brewers' current top three pitching prospects debuted within one year of each other speaks to the ridiculous amount of talent that is bursting onto the major league scene for the Crew,” Jonas wrote.
“However, it's also difficult not to wonder what the next wave of pitching prospects will bring, and for the answer to that question, we turn to the highest-ranked pitching prospect in the Brewers organization that has yet to make their MLB debut: Brett Wichrowski.”
Jonas then described how Wichrowski’s explosive 2024 season caught the attention of the baseball world, and his electric array of pitches has only added to the excitement surrounding the 22-year-old.
“After a 2024 season that began with the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, Wichrowski earned a quick promotion to Double-A, appearing in games for the Biloxi Shuckers in just his fifth professional start,” Jonas wrote. “But the then-21-year-old responded adequately, posting a 4.12 ERA in 17 starts with the Shuckers a season ago.”
“However, what really caused Wichrowski to rapidly climb in the prospect rankings was the overpowering arsenal of pitches that he possesses; Wichrowski's four-seamer can touch triple digits, and he pairs it with an above-average slider that received a scouting grade of 60 (with 50 being the average on a 40-80 scale) from MLB Pipeline.”
Wichrowski has done nothing in 2025 to diminish his value, tallying a 2.45 ERA through 10 starts.
Wichrowski’s method is also interesting in that he doesn’t strike out batters at an elite rate. That would normally lower a prospect’s value in the eyes of scouts, but with Wichrowski continuing to limit runs, it’s difficult to view him as anything other than excellent.
According to Jonas, Wichrowski, despite showing immense signs of potential, needs more time to develop and “could spend the rest of the season in Double-A, begin the 2026 season in Triple-A, and still have a chance at debuting in MLB before the end of next year.”
What’s clear is that Wichrowski has the makings of a future star, which is bad news for the rest of the National League Central. Teams like the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals are already worried about Misiorowski’s emergence, but there are other flamethrowers for the Brewers waiting in the wings.
More MLB: Phillies Might Cut Ties With $172 Million All-Star In Brewers Trade