Brewers Pitching Staff Reportedly Receiving Reinforcements Ahead Of Mets Series
The Milwaukee Brewers could add a pair of hurlers to their roster as the club prepares for a deep postseason run.
The Brewers have sustained a handful of injuries throughout the 2024 campaign. Some players won't see a baseball field for the entirety of the season, and some missed a lengthy amount of time -- but the club is set to receive reinforcements very soon.
"Brewers relievers Nick Mears and Bryse Wilson threw multi-inning sim games yesterday and could come off the injured list as soon as tomorrow," MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported Tuesday afternoon. "The club would like to see a couple of appearances for each before making playoff roster decisions."
Mears has a 5.79 ERA with a 73-to-23 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .270 batting average against and a 1.48 WHIP in 56 innings across 52 games Between the Colorado Rockies and Brewers this season.
Wilson has a 4.04 ERA with an 82-to-31 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .252 batting average against and a 1.27 WHIP in 104 2/3 innings across 34 games this season.
Although neither hurler has numbers that jump off the page, pitching depth in both the bullpen and rotation is crucial for the postseason.
Providing both Mears and Wilson a chance to get major league action before October baseball should put both pitchers in the best spot possible to aid Milwaukee in their quest for a World Series title, as neither has pitched at the major league level in roughly one month.
