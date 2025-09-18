Brewers Platinum Glove Winner Named Among Top Second Basemen In MLB
The Milwaukee Brewers are closing in on their fourth National League Central title in the last five years. The team has already secured its place in the postseason for the seventh time in the last eight years. They have the best record in Major League Baseball at 93-59 and lead the second-place Chicago Cubs by five games in the NL Central with 10 games remaining on their regular season schedule.
Several players have taken steps forward for Milwaukee in 2025, leading them to remain a force to be reckoned with in the National League even after losing Willy Adames and Devin Williams last offseason.
Brice Turang has taken a massive leap in 2025. When ranking the best second basemen in the Major Leagues, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report had Turang at No. 3 on the list.
"The NL Platinum Glove in 2024 while hitting .254/.316/.349 for a wRC+ as a glove-first standout, Brice Turang has taken his offensive game to another level this season for the NL Central-leading Brewers," Reuter wrote.
"He hit .343/.398/.694 with six doubles, 10 home runs and 24 RBI in August to win NL Player of the Month honors, and he has set new career-high marks in hits, doubles, home runs, RBI, runs scored and total bases."
This year, Turang has taken a massive step forward, hitting .287/.356/.439 with 18 home runs, 75 RBI, 24 stolen bases, a 5.3 WAR and a .795 OPS. He also has a 121 OPS+ and has picked up 158 hits in 551 at-bats.
The 25-year-old second baseman won a Gold Glove and was also named the Platinum Glove Award winner last season. His defense was never a question, but his offense has come around this season, and he will be an interesting player to watch over the next several years as he continues to evolve offensively.
He has brought power from the left side of the plate and is also a very solid contact hitter that can be considered a table-setter for Milwaukee. In order to clinch the NL Central again and make a deeper run into October, the Brewers will need Turang to be at his best and continue his offensive surge.
It will be interesting to see what comes next for Turang and the Brewers as they make their World Series push.
