Brewers' Platinum Glover Emerging As Next Franchise Superstar
The Milwaukee Brewers came into the season with middle of the road expectations placed around them, but because of the play from stars like Brice Turang, Christian Yelich, Freddy Peralta, and many others, this team is atop the league.
Turang's campaign might be the most impressive, especially since he's flown under the radar of the national media for quite some time now.
Owen Jonas of Reviewing the Brew recently praised Turang's season and went as far as to say the leap he took this year is bigger than the one that he took to his breakout year in 2024.
Brice Turang is emerging as a superstar before our eyes
"However, while Turang has improved at drawing walks and getting on base this season, where he's made the biggest strides is in the power department. On the surface, Turang has already slugged 13 home runs this season, which far outdoes his improvement from six longballs in 2023 to seven homers last year," Jonas wrote. "However, the underlying metrics tell an even better story of Turang's improvement. A season ago, Turang was hitting just 29.4 percent of his batted balls at an exit velocity of 95 mph or higher, according to FanGraphs.
"It was better than the 26.0 percent hard hit rate that he posted as a rookie, but it doesn't even compare to the 45.3 percent mark that he's posted this season. He's barreling nearly three times as many pitches as he did a season ago, which is one of the rare metrics that actually took a dip from 2023 to 2024. In the end, it's combined for an improvement of Turang's slugging percentage from .349 a season ago to .418 this year, a metric that only improved by 49 points from 2023 to 2024."
Turang has taken massive strides at the plate as his slash line has improved across the board. While he's striking out more, he's reaching base at a much higher clip. The one area of concern is in the stolen base department.
Turang stole 50 bases in 2024, but it doesn't seem like he'll eclipse 30 stolen bases this season. To make it even worse, he's been thrown out eight times on 29 attempts this year. That's a much worse rate than last season when he was 50 for 56 on stolen bases.
Either way, Turang is much improved at the plate and he's still a Gold Glove level defender. The Brewers are in such a great spot in the standings because of breakout superstars like Turang.
