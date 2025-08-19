Roster Shake-Up? Brewers Pushed To Cut Ties With Former First Round Pick
The Milwaukee Brewers have used their strong pitching staff and a scrappy lineup of hitters to build one of the best teams in baseball. This season, Milwuakee holds the best record in baseball and it's only getting better as the weeks go by.
But not everything is sunshine and rainbows within their organization. There are some big leaguers who have struggled. There are also some minor league prospects who don't seem to be trending in the right direction.
Tyler Koerth of Reviewing the Brew recently urged the Brewers to cut ties with former first round pick Eric Brown Jr. in the offseason. Brown has struggled at the plate over the last two seasons and isn't showing any signing of progress at this point.
Eric Brown Jr.'s time with the Brewers should be coming to an end
"When healthy, Eric Brown Jr.’s athleticism stands out as one of the key reasons the Brewers selected him 27th overall out of Coastal Carolina. He’s shown great range, an exceptional glove, and an incredible throwing arm, with the tools to stick at shortstop long-term," Koerth wrote. "However, with other shortstop prospects like Cooper Pratt rising through the system, Brown has recently shifted to playing more second base, taking a bit of a back seat in the organizational depth chart.
"With shortstop prospects Jesús Made and Luis Peña quickly approaching Double-A, Brown Jr.’s time as one of the Brewers’ top infield prospects may already be fading. His speed and defensive ability give him a solid floor, but until he makes meaningful strides at the plate, it’s tough to justify giving him playing time over others who are performing at a higher level across the board."
When the Brewers drafted Brown, it seemed like they were landing an elite athlete with the ability to develop into a dominant big-league infielder. While Brown is still an elite athlete, he hasn't developed much at all at the plate. He's hit well under .200 in each of the last two seasons at the Double-A level.
He's unlikely to make significant progress toward a big league debut any time soon, though the Brewers could have used his speed and athleticism this season. Instead, he's sitting at Double-A, soon to be pushed out of the way by the team's top infield prospects. If the Brewers can find a way to trade him in the coming months, that would be the best case scenario for all involved.
