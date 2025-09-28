Brewers Playoff Scenarios Entering Final Day Of Regular Season
The Milwaukee Brewers are going to play their final regular season game of 2025 on Sunday afternoon.
Milwaukee will face off against the National League Central rival Cincinnati Reds with history on the line. The Brewers enter the season finale sporting a 96-65 record. The Brewers lost the first two games of their series against the Reds. But, they still clinched the No. 1 seed in the National League playoffs in the process with the Philadelphia Phillies losing against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday.
If the Brewers win on Sunday, they will make some history. Milwaukee has tied its franchise record for wins in a season, but a win on Sunday would give the club its 97th win, a mark the club has never reached before.
Who will the Brewers play?
With the Brewers locking up the No. 1 seed, we now know for sure which two teams are options to face off against the Brewers in the National League Division Series. That is either the Chicago Cubs (No. 4 seed) or the San Diego Padres (No. 5 seed). The Brewers will begin their playoff run on October 4th at home against one of these two teams. It has seemed like that this would be the situation over the last few days, but now it is a given.
The Cubs will finish as the No. 4 seed no matter what happens on Sunday. The Cubs have a 91-70 record. The Padres have an 89-72 record and therefore they cannot catch the Cubs for the No. 1 Wild Card spot. No one can catch the Padres as well for the No. 3 spot as well at this point. The Cubs and Padres will begin a three-game series against one another on Tuesday. The winner will head to Milwaukee to face off against the National League-leading Brewers.
A matchup against Chicago would be wild with the two being division rivals and things of that nature, plus the whole Craig Cousell variable as well. All in all, it's going to be an interesting few days and a well-deserved break for Milwaukee.
