Brewers Playoff Update: Milwaukee Locks Up No. 1 Seed Thanks To Phillies
The Milwaukee Brewers now know what seed they will have in the 2025 Major League Baseball playoffs.
Milwaukee officially locked up the No. 1 seed in the National League on Saturday night. As of writing, the Brewers are actually still playing -- and losing 7-3 against the Cincinnati Reds -- but they clinched the No. 1 seed in the NL playoffs due to the fact that the Philadelphia Phillies lost against the Minnesota Twins.
The Milwaukee Brewers got some more good news on Saturday
The Brewers and the Phillies have been the only two teams down the stretch that had a chance to earn the No. 1 seed in the NL playoffs. Milwaukee has had the inside track and the only way that it wasn't going to lock up the No. 1 seed was if the Brewers got swept by the Reds to close the season and the Phillies swept the Twins to finish the season.
Now, with the Phillies picking up the loss against the Twins on Saturday, the Brewers are officially the No. 1 seed in the National League and will face either the No. 4 or No. 5 seed in the National League Division Series.
After Saturday's game, the Brewers have one more regular season game on Sunday. After that, they will get a break until Saturday, Oct. 4th. Their first playoff series will be against either the Chicago Cubs or the San Diego Padres. The Los Angeles Dodgers are the No. 3 seed in the NL playoffs because they are the NL West champions. The Cubs can't pass them because they can't win a division at this point. The Padres have the No. 5 seed and the New York Mets currently are the No. 6 seed. The Mets cannot catch the Padres. So, the Cubs and Padres will face off against one another when the postseason begins and the Brewers will face off against the winner.
Milwaukee has had a phenomenal year and the success continues. What a year it has been for the Brewers.
