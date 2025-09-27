Brewers Get Brief Brandon Woodruff Update With Playoffs Looming
The Milwaukee Brewers have been fortunate to get one of the best pitchers in recent memory for the team back this season, but right now there is at least a slight question mark around him right now.
That is in reference to two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff. Brewers fans know the story. Woodruff made 11 starts for the Brewers back in 2023 and then didn't see any action in the big leagues until 2025. He had a shoulder injury that knocked him out for a while and then there were a few setbacks early in the season this year.
The Brewers got a brief update on Brandon Woodruff
Woodruff returned, though, and has a 3.20 ERA in 12 starts to show for it. But, he recently was placed on the 15-Day Injured List with a right lat strain. When Woodruff was placed on the Injured List, it was retroactive to Sept. 18th and therefore and there's a chance that he could be ready to go when the Brewers begin their playoff run on Oct. 4th.
On Friday, MLB.com's Adam McCavly gave a brief update on Woodruff and noted that the team is "still up in the air" right now.
"No new information yet on the Brandon Woodruff front after visiting his shoulder surgeon in Dallas. 'Still up in the air at the moment,' GM Matt Arnold said," McCalvy said. "There's no rush. NLDS rosters aren't due until the morning of Game 1."
The first-round bye for the Brewers is massive, especially when it comes to Woodruff. As McCalvy noted, the Brewers are still waiting to learn more. But, right now they have the luxury of time on their hands, somewhat. The Brewers are very likely going to land the No. 1 seed in the National League playoffs. Even if they don't -- which would mean they lose the final two games of the season and the Philadelphia Phillies win their final two games -- they will still have a first-round bye and give Woodruff at least a bit more time to see if he can get back on the mound.
