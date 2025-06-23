Brewers Popular Trade Target Now Floated For Surprise Contender
July 31st can't come fast enough.
The 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline will pass on July 31st and because of this, speculation is running rampant. Each day, more and more noise picks up about who should go where, what teams should buy, and who is teetering on selling.
No matter how many games the Milwaukee Brewers win, they continue to be talked about as a team that could sell off some pieces. Not a complete firesale, but dealing away expensive pieces while still trying to contend.
The guy who has been talked about a lot is Rhys Hoskins. Since the Brewers acquired Andrew Vaughn from the Chicago White Sox, Hoskins' name has been thrown around. Most of the speculation has linked Hoskins to the Boston Red Sox, but Yahoo Sports senior writer Jake Mintz suggested a different American League contender as a fit: the Detroit Tigers.
"Detroit Tigers," Mintz said. "What they need: A scary right-handed bopper and a veteran depth arm. Solutions: Rhys Hoskins, Eugenio Suárez, Bo Bichette, Austin Hays, Tomoyuki Sugano and Andrew Heaney.
"The team with the best record in baseball has achieved that status with an offense more than the sum of its parts. It’s a very interchangeable lineup with lots of positional flexibility, which should give team president of baseball operations Scott Harris a plethora of options at the deadline. Besides a depth starter, something that most contenders could use, Detroit would benefit from adding one more middle-of-the-order bat."
Detroit has been a pleasant surprise this season. The Tigers currently are leading baseball with 49 wins and have shown no signs of slowing down. Landing a guy like Hoskins surely could help. But, the Brewers shouldn't just move him. The Brewers have a young roster and it's important to have battle-tested veterans like Hoskins around. It's easy to see why he makes sense as a trade candidate, but there's also an argument to keep him around.
