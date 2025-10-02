Brewers Postseason Success Hinges On Health Of Pitching Staff
The Milwaukee Brewers are set for the National League Division Series. All that is left is to determine who their opponent will be, as the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres square off in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series at Wrigley Field. The Brewers won 97 games, the most in Major League Baseball, and as such bypassed the Wild Card Series after winning yet another NL Central title.
However, the Brewers certainly aren't invincible as the postseason gets underway. With every contender comes a few flaws that could come back to haunt them. In Milwaukee's case, injuries have become a problem.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic raised some concerns about the Brewers pitching staff, which was hit hard with injuries in the month of September.
MLB Insider Raises Concerns Over Brewers Pitching Staff
"For as much attention as the Brewers received for their drive-opponents-to-distraction offense, pitching was perhaps the biggest reason for their success. And that pitching is not as strong as it was at mid-summer, when Brandon Woodruff was healthy, Jacob Misiorowski was ascendant and the team’s bullpen was in a healthier state," Rosenthal wrote.
"The returns Sunday of All-Star closer Trevor Megill and left-hander DL Hall were encouraging – Megill had not pitched since Aug. 24 due to a right flexor strain, Hall since Aug. 15 due to a right oblique injury. If both can approach their previous form, the Brewers’ bullpen will be in that much better position. The next question is how effective and durable lefty José Quintana might be coming off a left calf strain that has sidelined him since Sept. 14."
The injuries for the Brewers ultimately came at the worst possible time, when they were still trying to secure their NL Central title. Megill is back, but Quintana and Woodruff are still question marks for the playoffs, and without them, the Brewers could be in some trouble in the NLDS, regardless of who they play.
It will certainly be interesting to see what the roster will look like when it is ultimately finalized, but if those pitchers aren't available, the road to the World Series is going to be even tougher for the Brewers, especially considering that the Los Angeles Dodgers or Philadelphia Phillies would be waiting for them in the NLCS if they get that far. They'll need to rely heavily on Freddy Peralta and Quinn Priester.
