Brewers’ Potential NLDS Matchups With 1 Week Left
The Milwaukee Brewers have a very good chance of finishing with the No. 1 spot in the National League with the playoffs approaching.
Milwaukee is 95-61 on the season with six games left in the season. The Brewers have three games left against the San Diego Padres and then three more games against the Cincinnati Reds. After that, they will have a brief break before beginning their playoff run in the National League Division Series. Milwaukee hasn't clinched the No. 1 spot in the playoffs yet, but its magic number to clinch it is at four right now.
The Philadelphia Phillies are the only team in the National League that can catch the Brewers. But, with six games left in the regular season, the odds are slim. Milwaukee has a three-game lead over the Phillies right now in the standings.
So, who could the Brewers face in the first round of the 2025 playoffs?
If the Brewers do land the No. 1 spot in the postseason bracket, that means that they will face either the No. 4 or No. 5 seed, whoever wins in the National League Wild Card round. If the season were to end today, that would be either the Chicago Cubs or the San Diego Padres. The Cubs actually have the third-best record in the National League right now, but the Los Angeles Dodgers will be the No. 3 seed because they are leading their division.
Chicago can't catch the Brewers in the NL Central and seem to be locked in at No. 4 right now at best. The No. 5-seeded Padres are three games behind the Cubs. They are also three-games behind the Dodgers for the top spot in the NL West. If the Padres could somehow pass the Dodgers in the standings, that would lower the Dodgers to either the No. 4 or No. 5 seed. The Cincinnati Reds have the No. 6 seed right now at 80-76. If they make the playoffs, it seems like a near-guarantee that they would have the No. 6 seed.
With that being said, the Brewers' most likely opponents are either the Cubs or the Padres. If the Padres can pass the Dodgers in the NL West, it would make Los Angeles a possible first-round opponent for the Brewers, but that doesn't seem likely at all. This changes if the Brewers lose the No. 1 seed to the Phillies, but that is extremely unlikely. If that were to happen, then the Brewers would face the No. 3 NL Wild Card team or the NL West winner, most likely the Reds or New York Mets as the Wild Card team and the Dodgers as the likely NL West winner.