When Brandon Woodruff Could Return For Brewers
The Milwaukee Brewers got some bad news on Sunday, but fans don't need to worry too much, yet.
It was shared that starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff is being placed on the 15-Day Injured List with a right lat strain. While this is the case, with the Brewers clinching the National League Central and looking like they are going to clinch the No. 1 seed in the National League in general, the Brewers have a luxury of time on their hand. MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared on social media that if all works out with his recovery, Woodruff could be ready to go by the time the Brewers take the field for the National League Division Series.
The Brewers got some bad news about Brandon Woodruff
"The Brewers are placing RHP Brandon Woodruff on the 15-day IL with a right lat strain," McCalvy said. "Retroactive to Sept. 18, meaning he would be eligible to pitch in the NLDS if healthy. Will have more information on this shortly...
"Brandon Woodruff’s lat strain occurred on the 13th pitch of his bullpen yesterday. He is seeing a doctor here in St. Louis today, reflecting the urgency to get this assessed. That info will be sent to his surgeon in Dallas."
Now, it's not good news to hear anything involving an injury. This is especially the case for Woodruff who missed the entire 2024 season and then had a few setbacks while working his way back to the majors this season. But, as of this moment, there's still a chance that he could end up pitching when the Brewers begin their hopeful run to the World Series.
The Brewers aren't going to have to take part in the Wild Card round so they will skip right to the NLDS. That's the only reason why fans shouldn't be too nervous at this point. But, of course, Woodruff will need some good luck to recover and get back up to speed in time for the postseason. As more information is shared, it will be provided. But, don't lose hope yet, Brewers fans.
