Brewers Potentially Days Away From Superstar Reinforcement
The Milwaukee Brewers are so close to getting arguably their best player back in the lineup.
Jackson Chourio is just 21 years old, but there have been points throughout the season so far in which he has looked like a real National League Most Valuable Player contender. He doesn't have the overall numbers to bring the hardware home this year, but he's just 21 years old and is a superstar in waiting.
He's currently slashing .276/.311/.474 with 17 home runs, 67 RBIs, 18 stolen bases, 22 walks, 29 doubles, four triples, and 71 runs scored in 106 games. The Brewers can't ask for much more out of this kid right now. He's been on the Injured List right now with a hamstring injury and hasn't played in a big league game since July 29th. But, he's beginning his final preparations to return to the club.
The Brewers are going to get a star back into the lineup in the near future
On Friday, he's going to begin a rehab assignment down with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds. Early in the afternoon, the Sounds shared a video of a smiling Chourio taking batting practice.
The Sounds shared a clip earlier in the week of the team putting his nameplate in at a locker with a message about his impending rehab stint.
"A familiar face is back in town," the Sounds announced. "Don't miss your chance to catch Jackson Chourio in a scheduled rehab appearance beginning this Friday, August 22nd, only in Hit City."
Barring a setback, we could be just days away from seeing Chourio return to Milwaukee to help this team down the stretch. Milwaukee has found ways to win without him, but it's obviously easier with him in the lineup. As things get more tense as playoff pushes heat up, getting a young star back like Chourio can be a complete game-changer. Luckily, the Brewers could be getting their guy back in the very near future. Milwaukee already is the best team in baseball right now. Imagine what team could look like down the stretch and into the postseason?
