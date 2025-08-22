Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Potentially Days Away From Superstar Reinforcement

The Brewers are trending in the right direction, to say the least...

Patrick McAvoy

Jul 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a Milwaukee Brewers hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Jul 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a Milwaukee Brewers hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Brewers are so close to getting arguably their best player back in the lineup.

Jackson Chourio is just 21 years old, but there have been points throughout the season so far in which he has looked like a real National League Most Valuable Player contender. He doesn't have the overall numbers to bring the hardware home this year, but he's just 21 years old and is a superstar in waiting.

He's currently slashing .276/.311/.474 with 17 home runs, 67 RBIs, 18 stolen bases, 22 walks, 29 doubles, four triples, and 71 runs scored in 106 games. The Brewers can't ask for much more out of this kid right now. He's been on the Injured List right now with a hamstring injury and hasn't played in a big league game since July 29th. But, he's beginning his final preparations to return to the club.

The Brewers are going to get a star back into the lineup in the near future

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio
Jul 25, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio (11) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Miami Marlins in the fourth at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

On Friday, he's going to begin a rehab assignment down with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds. Early in the afternoon, the Sounds shared a video of a smiling Chourio taking batting practice.

The Sounds shared a clip earlier in the week of the team putting his nameplate in at a locker with a message about his impending rehab stint.

"A familiar face is back in town," the Sounds announced. "Don't miss your chance to catch Jackson Chourio in a scheduled rehab appearance beginning this Friday, August 22nd, only in Hit City."

Barring a setback, we could be just days away from seeing Chourio return to Milwaukee to help this team down the stretch. Milwaukee has found ways to win without him, but it's obviously easier with him in the lineup. As things get more tense as playoff pushes heat up, getting a young star back like Chourio can be a complete game-changer. Luckily, the Brewers could be getting their guy back in the very near future. Milwaukee already is the best team in baseball right now. Imagine what team could look like down the stretch and into the postseason?

More MLB: Brewers Share Full Details On Celebration To Honor Bob Uecker

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/News Feed