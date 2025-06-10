Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Predicted To Acquire 19-HR Slugger Facing Position Questions

You'll take the bat and worry about the position later...

Jackson Roberts

Auburn Tigers' Ike Irish (18) hits a three run home run against the NC State Wolfpack during the NCAA Regional Baseball Tournament at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala., on Sunday June 1, 2025.
Auburn Tigers' Ike Irish (18) hits a three run home run against the NC State Wolfpack during the NCAA Regional Baseball Tournament at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala., on Sunday June 1, 2025. / Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

It's nearly Major League Baseball Draft season, which means the Milwaukee Brewers will have some interesting decisions to make.

Because they're not a team that typically makes splashy free-agent signings, the Brewers are always under pressure to hit on their draft selections. And right now, they've got plenty of openings on the big-league roster for youngsters to snatch up in the years to come.

If the Brewers go with collegiate players, they know they're more likely to fill those openings quicker than they would with talented high schoolers. It's likely they'll nab both in the early rounds, but it would be nice to add one more middle-of-the-order bat within the next couple of years.

On Tuesday, Gabe Lacques of USA Today predicted that the Brewers would select Ike Irish, an outfielder/catcher from Auburn University, with the 22nd overall pick this July.

"Another club that tends to lean college bat, the Brewers get a nice piece in Irish, whose .364, 19-homer platform season looks even better if he sticks at catcher professionally. But Irish caught just 12 games for the Tigers this year, spending 45 games in the outfield," Lacques wrote.

As cool names go, Irish is at the top of his draft class. And he's not far behind in overall offense, as there aren't many hitters that can put up a batting average over .350 in the toughest conference in the NCAA.

It's always difficult to project young catchers as professionals if it turns out they won't be able to stay behind the plate. In that sense, maybe it's a good thing that Auburn seems to have made the decision for pro teams by putting Irish in the outfield most of the time.

Will the Brewers see the Irish and fellow 21-year-old Jackson Chourio manning the outfield together for years to come? Only time will tell.

More MLB: Ex-Brewers 7-Year MLB Veteran Quietly Signed With White Sox

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Milwaukee Brewers On SI please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News Feed