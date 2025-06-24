Brewers Predicted To Acquire '60-Hit, 60-Speed' Shortstop Next Month
July has become the busiest month on the calendar for Major League Baseball front offices.
The Milwaukee Brewers already have a lot on their plate as they mull whether to buy, sell, or do a bit of both at the Jul. 31 trade deadline. But soon, the MLB Draft will take precedent.
On Jul. 13, the first round of the draft kicks off in Atlanta, Ga. The Brewers will be tasked with trying to find a future star with the 20th pick in the first round, which is always key for teams that don't typically sign big-name veterans in free agency.
One baseball writer believes they could find a well-rounded offensive talent at a position of obvious need.
In a Tuesday mock draft, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicted that the Brewers would select Kayson Cunningham, a shortstop from Johnson H.S. in Texas, with the 20th overall pick.
"Cunningham has one of the best hit tools in the 2025 prep class, and with many scouts expecting him to shift to second base down the road, there will be more pressure on his bat than some of the other young infielders in the first-round picture," Reuter wrote.
"A 60-hit, 60-speed profile still makes him a potential value pick at the back half of the first round, and he showed what he's capable of against high-level competition when he led the U18 Team USA squad with a .417 average last summer at World Cup qualifying."
Cunningham is 5-foot-10, 182 pounds, and profiles as either a smallish shortstop or a second baseman at the major league level. If he can hit, run, and defend, he'll be incredibly valuable no matter which position he sticks at.
Of course, the Brewers have other shortstop prospects, including 18-year-old Jesus Made, who is one of the rising stars among all farmhands in MLB. But you can never stockpile too much young talent, and a team can always move an infielder to a new position to work two stars into the lineup.
Cunningham is a long way from becoming a star at this juncture, but the Brewers could be lucky enough to find out what he'll become in a few years if they take him next month.
