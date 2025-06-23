Mets-Brewers Trade Idea Sees Milwaukee Cut Ties With Likely All-Star Hurler
The Milwaukee Brewers face one hugely consequential decision at the 2025 trade deadline.
If the Brewers decide to trade ace Freddy Peralta, they could set the starting pitching market around Major League Baseball and potentially net a huge return. Unfortunately, that would mean waving the white flag on the season and potentially alienating the players in the clubhouse.
At 43-35, the Brewers currently hold the third and final Wild Card spot in the National League. It's unlikely they'll fall out of the race completely by the Jul. 31 deadline, so trading Peralta is going to have to be a bold decision from the front office.
If there's any team that knows Peralta's value and would be willing to pony up a major prospect package to get him, it's likely the New York Mets, whose president of baseball operations, David Stearns, held the same position in Milwaukee until the end of the 2023 season.
On Monday, Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly named Peralta as the ideal solution to the Mets' "most desperate need" (starting pitching) at the trade deadline.
"This is a team clearly in need of another front-line arm, particularly with both Megill and Kodai Senga currently on the IL," Kelly wrote.
"Freddy Peralta would fit the bill, and he would be reuniting with Stearns from their time in Milwaukee. But are the Brewers going to trade their most accomplished starter while they are in the thick of the NL wild-card race?"
The 29-year-old Peralta has a 2.76 ERA in 16 starts this season, racking up 90 strikeouts in 88 innings. He's probably headed for his second career All-Star team (the Brewers have no other suitable candidates), making him all the more desirable to a team that needs a starter.
And while Peralta also has a club option for a measly $8 million next season, the time for the Brewers to trade him if they want to get the biggest possible prospect haul is probably next month.
It's hard to say at this point what the Brewers' probability of trading Peralta might be. But a team like New York could tip the scales if they offered up a king's ransom.
