Brewers Predicted To Land Eugenio Suárez In Trade For Promising Young Pitcher
The Milwaukee Brewers are building some serious momentum, and the trade deadline could be their opportunity to seize control of their division.
Entering the All-Star break, the Brewers trail the Chicago Cubs by only a game in the National League Central. Both teams also have rookie third basemen who have had their ups and downs this season, and both could look to acquire veterans at the Jul. 31 deadline.
Eugenio Suárez of the Arizona Diamondbacks will be the prize of the trade market if he's available. The 34-year-old (okay, one day from now) leads all third basemen with 31 home runs and an OPS of .889 this season, having just made his second All-Star team.
On Thursday, CBS Sports' Mike Axisa predicted that the Brewers would be the team to haul in Suárez at the trade deadline, potentially setting themselves up for a memorable second half.
"Rookie Caleb Durbin has come on strong the last few weeks, so the Brewers don't absolutely need a third baseman, but why not upgrade when a division title is within reach and you haven't won a postseason series since 2018?" wrote Axisa.
"The D-backs are kinda sorta maybe hanging around the wild-card race. That said, the trade market is light on quality infielders. Cashing Suárez in as a trade chip in a seller's market makes sense. I'll say Suárez goes to the Brewers and the main piece in the return is rightyTobias Myers, who has been squeezed out of Milwaukee's deep rotation. An overpay? Yeah, probably, but whoever gets Suárez will have to win a bidding war."
Suárez is making $15 million this year, so the Brewers would have to be comfortable adding just over $5 million to their payroll. And although Myers hasn't had a good year so far, he showed flashes of brilliance in 2024, so there's real risk to parting ways with him.
But these are the kinds of moves serious World Series contenders make. Will 2025 be the year the Brewers announce how seriously they're taking their title run?
