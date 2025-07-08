Brewers Predicted To Add Phenom With Mets Connection
The Milwaukee Brewers will more firepower to the farm system in under a week.
The 2025 Major League Baseball Draft will begin on July 13th and the Brewers will look add another big-name piece at No. 20. Milwaukee clearly has had success developing prospects. Right now alone, the Brewers boast six players on MLB.com's top 100 prospect list, including Jesús Made at No. 8 and Jacob Misiorowski at No. 21.
Milwaukee's scouting department knows what it's doing well and The Athletic's Keith Law predicted that the next prospect coming to town will be high school phenom Kayson Cunningham.
"Kayson Cunningham," Law said. "School: Johnson HS (San Antonio, Texas), Bats: L, Throws: R. I’ve heard the Brewers all over the place, and they could just as easily go for a data guy like Gavin Fien or Gavin Kilen, or another arm like Zach Root or Anthony Eyanson (both of whom grade out very well on their non-fastball pitches, but whose fastballs are too straight)."
Cunningham has been compared to New York Mets No. 1 prospect Jett Williams and is the No. 14 overall prospect in the draft class, per MLB.com.
"A slightly bigger and lefty-swinging version of Jett Williams, a Texas prep shortstop who went 14th overall to the Mets in 2022, Cunningham is a better pure hitter at the same stage and perhaps the best in the 2025 prep class," MLB.com said. "He led Team USA with a .417 average at an 18-and-under World Cup qualifier in Panama last August, won USA Baseball's player of the year award in 2024 and Gatorade state player of the year accolades this spring.
"Cunningham has exceptional barrel control and rarely swings and misses. He has a mature approach, covers the entire strike zone and utilizes the whole field. Though he's not physical, his bat speed and ability to repeatedly barrel balls should enable him to get to 15-20 homers per season."
No matter who the Brewers add, they know what they are doing scouting-wise and will likely be fine.
