Brewers Predicted To Advance Past NLDS As Playoffs Begin
The Milwaukee Brewers won the National League Central, clinched the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and set a franchise record with 97 regular season wins. They'll await their opponent from the NL Wild Card Series between the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres, which gets underway on Tuesday at 3:08 p.m. Eastern Time. The NLDS will begin on Saturday, October 4.
The Brewers had some injuries late in the season, but should be well rested for the NLDS, regardless of their opponent. They'll have Freddy Peralta ready to start Game 1 of the series.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently made some predictions for the postseason with it set to begin on Tuesday. He predicts that the Brewers will face the Cubs in the NLDS and defeat them in four games.
Brewers Predicted To Oust Cubs From NLDS
"The Cubs' chances would be higher if Cade Horton was healthy, or if Kyle Tucker and Daniel Palencia hadn't missed most of September, or if Shota Imanaga had shown better late-season form," Miller wrote.
"Hard to bet against Milwaukee, though, especially when it will have Freddy Peralta and the inexplicably invincible Quinn Priester on the mound at home for the first two games."
The Brewers should be set up quite well for their rivals. The Cubs, like the Brewers, have had some injuries as well, and have even had some other issues bagging them down. The Brewers will have their best two starters lined up for Games 1 and 2 and will be at home to start the series, so they may have a huge advantage right off the bat as the No. 1 seed.
Stranger things have happened. Wild Card teams have had a lot of luck in recent postseasons, with the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks reaching the World Series as such in 2022 and 2023, respectively, and the Texas Rangers winning their title in '23.
But the Brewers are not going to be an easy opponent to take down. They slumped a little in September, but still had the best record in Major League Baseball. Should they reach the World Series, they will have home field advantage based on that record.
It will certainly be interesting to see how everything plays out in the coming days. The Brewers are the top seed for a reason, and have plenty of weapons at their disposal.
