Brewers Predicted To Bring Aaron Judge Clone To Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Brewers will spend the next month working to determine who they will select in the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft.
Milwaukee has the No. 20 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 MLB Draft. The draft itself will kick off on July 13th and run through July 14th. It should be a fun weekend and it will be interesting to see if Milwaukee goes with another offensive weapon or a high-value arm.
MLB.com's Jim Callis predicted Milwaukee will add one of the top college bats in this year's draft class in Jace LaViolette out of Texas A&M.
"No. 20. Brewers: Jace LaViolette, OF, Texas A&M (No. 15)," Callis said. "This might be the floor for LaViolette, who began the year as the consensus top college bat and No. 2 in MLB Pipeline's rankings before hitting .258 with a 25.2 percent strikeout rate. Other candidates include (Marek Houston), (Wehiwa Aloy), and (Gavin Kilen)."
LaViolette is a beast through and through. He's 6'6'' and listed at 230 pounds and has 68 home runs in collge across 188 games played. In 2024, he racked up 29 homers and 78 RBIs in 68 games. This year, he has followed up with 18 homers and 61 RBIs in 56 games.
His mixture of size and power has even drawn comparisons to New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge.
"His move to right field won't necessarily be a knock to his profile either, as he possesses a plus arm that will fit in well in the corner," FanSided's Billy Mock said. "He also stole a total of 25 bases between his freshman and sophomore year, and while I wouldn't bank on him being a 20+ stolen base threat at the next level, he's certainly not going to be a liability on the bases. The defensive/athletic profile draws a lot of similarities to Aaron Judge."
If he somehow is available at No 20, he would be a steal for Milwaukee.
More MLB: Brewers-White Sox Complete Swap After Bombshell Trade Request