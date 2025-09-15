Brewers Predicted To Bring Home Another NL Central Banner In 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers are riding high after having clinched their seventh postseason berth in the last eight years. Now, the Brewers have two goals, to win the National League Central for the fourth time in the last five years and secure home-field advantage through the World Series should they get that far. At 91-58, they still have the best record in Major League Baseball.
They are 5 1/2 games ahead of the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central and two games up on the Philadelphia Phillies for the top seed in the Senior Circuit. This has all happened despite them losing Willy Adames and Devin Williams in the offseason.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently made some postseason predictions, one of which was that the Brewers would ultimately win another division crown.
Brewers Predicted To Win Another Division Title
"The Brewers are almost certainly going to win the NL Central for the fourth time in the last five seasons, but the Cubs have played well enough to be the top wild-card team in the NL," Kelly wrote.
"For Milwaukee, it's been a magical season that included a 14-game winning streak that ran into mid-August. Freddy Peralta is headed for a top-five finish in NL Cy Young Award voting, while Brice Turang, Jackson Chourio, Christian Yelich and Isaac Collins have all had very nice seasons. As we stated in the intro slide, though, this is a team where it feels like manager Pat Murphy has gotten more out of it than could have reasonably been expected."
It certainly has been a banner season for the Brewers thus far. Several players have stepped up and delivered in a big way for the team. But their chances of winning the NL Central appear to be pretty good at this point in the season. They have two weeks left to secure the division crown.
The Brewers have been the best team in baseball for most of the season, and it would be a surprise if they ultimately do not win the division. They'll need to get healthy in time for the postseason if they want to make a deep run. They haven't gone past the NLDS since 2018, when they made a run to the NLCS and fell just short against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
It will certainly be interesting to see where things stand when the postseason gets underway.