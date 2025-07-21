Yankees, 4 Others Projected As Brewers' Competition To Trade For Eugenio Suárez
Eugenio Suárez would look great in a Milwaukee Brewers uniform. Unfortunately, there are a lot of teams thinking the same thing right about now.
The Arizona Diamondbacks are at least seriously considering trading away Suárez, their two-time All-Star third baseman, if they haven't already decided they're going to pull the trigger. And with four home runs in his last two games (35 on the year), Suárez is boosting his trade stock through the roof.
The Brewers have long had a question mark at third base, though rookie Caleb Durbin is slowly erasing that question mark with his excellent play. Even so, Suárez could be a difference-making rental for the next few months, and Durbin could still find his way into the lineup at other positions.
If the Brewers want Suárez, though, the competition projects to be stiff.
On Monday, ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan assigned Suárez a 90 percent chance to be traded, a strong indication that the 34-year-old will be on the move. However, they listed five other potential suitors in addition to the Brewers, including the New York Yankees.
"Suárez is in a contract year and playing like one of the best players in baseball. Only Cal Raleigh and Aaron Judge have more home runs than his 33 (now 35). Despite turning 34 years old before the trade deadline, Suárez is sitting near career highs in isolated power and wRC+ (which measures overall offensive performance)," wrote McDaniel and Passan.
"His fielding metrics have declined in recent years, but he's still an acceptable defender at third base. Even if the Diamondbacks don't offload all their free agents to be, Suárez could be moved because they've got Jordan Lawlar raking in Triple-A and primed to take over at third. Best fits: New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, Seattle Mariners, Milwaukee Brewers, Detroit Tigers, San Francisco Giants."
No one's third base situation these days is uglier than the Yankees', which is ironic because they were the ones who gifted the Brewers Durbin in a trade.
Plus, the Cubs are desperate to win with Kyle Tucker in a contract year, the Tigers are suddenly a win-now team, the Mariners have needed offense for years, and the Giants have proven they'll be aggressive (see: Rafael Devers trade).
Translation: It's going to be an uphill battle for the Brewers to get Suárez, though they shouldn't be counted out.
