Brewers Predicted To Cut Ties With $15.5 Million All-Star In Yankees Trade
Could the Milwaukee Brewers move on from one of their best players this summer?
Despite a 38-33 record and a competitive standing in the National League Central entering Saturday, the team’s front office could be weighing bold moves.
With a history of dealing high-value players like Devin Williams and Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee could be poised to make another seismic trade, potentially sending a key asset to the New York Yankees.
FanSided’s Zach Pressnell recently highlighted the possibility of such a blockbuster, stating, “Potentially the best player who could land on the trade market out of the NL Central this season is Milwaukee Brewers ace Freddy Peralta."
"The Brewers are no strangers to trading away their top talent before they lose them in free agency. We could see the exact same thing with Peralta this season," Pressnell continued.
"It would take a huge haul for the Yankees to land the righty, but that’s something they need to do if they are serious about winning while Judge is still in his prime. There are very few prospects who should be off limits in this kind of deal. In a blockbuster deal for Peralta, the Brewers would likely target somebody like George Lombard Jr., one of the higher potential players in New York’s farm system. But the Yankees have been adamant they weren’t looking to trade Lombard this season, so that might be quite a difficult catchup in this kind of deal.”
Peralta, a 2021 All-Star, has been a cornerstone of Milwaukee’s 2025 rotation, posting a 2.60 ERA with 84 strikeouts in 15 starts this season. Peralta’s ability to miss bats and limit hits would provide New York with a third ace alongside Max Fried and Carlos Rodón.
For the Brewers, trading Peralta would continue their tradition of capitalizing on peak value to replenish their farm system. Milwaukee’s prospect depth, bolstered by emerging talents like Jacob Misiorowski, could soften the blow of losing their ace.
The Yankees’ reluctance to part with Lombard could complicate negotiations, however.
Also, there are Milwaukee's playoff hopes to consider. The Brewers may opt to sell if they slip further behind the Cubs, but does Milwaukee want to risk alienating fans by trading yet another star?
