Brewers Rookie Flamethrower Breaks Silence On Freak Injury, MLB Debut
Milwaukee Brewers flamethrower Jacob Misiorowski had a memorable Major League debut on Thursday.
Misiorowski electrified fans at American Family Field with five no-hit innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.
The 23-year-old right-hander, known for his triple-digit fastball, joined MLB Tonight on Friday to discuss his standout performance, which ended in a 6-0 Brewers victory.
Appearing alongside hosts Greg Amsinger and analysts Dan Plesac and Harold Reynolds, Misiorowski offered insights into his dominant outing, the physical hiccup that cut it short, and the emotions of his long-awaited call-up.
Misiorowski’s debut was a showcase of his immense potential. Clocking 14 pitches at 100 mph or higher, including a 102.2 mph fastball—the fastest by a Brewers starter in the pitch-tracking era—Misiorowski struck out five, walked four, and threw 81 pitches over five scoreless innings.
The 6-foot-7 flamethrower, Milwaukee’s No. 4 prospect per MLB Pipeline, leaned on his fastball, sharp slider, and developing changeup to keep the Cardinals’ lineup off balance. However, his night ended abruptly in the sixth inning after an awkward step on the mound, prompting concern from Brewers fans.
Reflecting on the moment during his MLB Tonight appearance, Misiorowski said, “It started with the calf cramp and then, yeah, of course, you saw (I) rolled the ankle … I wouldn't say (the calf) gave out. I was trying to push down to get the cramp to go away and pushed down a little too hard."
When asked by Amsinger if he was amped up for the outing, Misiorowski answered in the affirmative.
"I was really amped up," Misiorowski said. "I tried to slow myself down and breathe a little bit, but, you know, (the outing went) like I was hoping.”
Misiorowski was clearly powered by adrenaline during his debut, which ended in a standing ovation. It was also revealed on Friday by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy that Misiorowski's ankle has minimal swelling, and the pitcher is not expected to miss his next start.
Misiorowski's impressive debut solidified his status as a cornerstone of Milwaukee’s future rotation.
His next start is set to take place at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs.
More MLB: Brewers Star Hitting Market Would Lead To Suitors 'Tripping Over Each Other'