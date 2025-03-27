Brewers Predicted To Cut Ties With $17.5 Million All-Star In Trade Deadline Surprise
The Milwaukee Brewers have made it a habit to trade players away before they hit free agency. Will they continue that theme in 2025?
Through the years, the Brewers have traded away stars like Devin Williams, Corbin Burnes, and Josh Hader because they knew they weren't likely to keep them in the open market. Heading into the 2025 season, there's another prominent free agent to watch, but injuries complicate the situation.
Two-time All-Star starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff will begin the year on the 15-day injured list due to the same shoulder injury that cost him the entire 2024 season. Woodruff re-signed with the Brewers on a two-year, $17.5 million contract after the 2023 campaign.
If Woodruff is healthy, he could be one of the most desirable names for contending teams at the trade deadline. Does that mean Milwaukee will trade him even if they remain near the top of the heap in the National League Central?
In a recent TikTok video, Peter Appel of the Just Baseball Show predicted that Woodruff would be traded at some point this season, allowing the Brewers to replenish their roster with youth while remaining in division title contention.
"Brandon Woodruff, he's a free agent at the end of the year," Appel said. "Brewers are known, like, they can still win even trading stars. So if they get a big package for him, they could still even be good."
Woodruff, 32, has only made 30 starts in a season once in his career--2021, when he finished fifth in Cy Young Award voting. But he has been so good (3.10 ERA, 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 130 career games) that any team would love to have him for a stretch run.
At the very least, Woodruff's will be a name to watch as the trade deadline draws closer. But in the interim, Brewers fans have to be hopeful that he can help them win games sometime early in the season.
