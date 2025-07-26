Brewers Predicted To Cut Ties With 3-Year MLB Veteran
The Milwaukee Brewers ashould be looking to add another big piece before August 1st gets here but that doesn't mean there are members currently with the franchise who won't be as well.
The Athletic shared a column predicting one player from each team to be gone come August 1st and for Milwaukee, mentioned left-handed pitcher Bryan Hudson.
"You may remember Hudson as the side-arming, soft-tossing lefty with a sub-1 ERA halfway through the 2024 season," The Athletic's Stephen J. Nesbitt said. "Indeed, same dude. But by last season’s end, Hudson had been sent to Triple A due to a velocity decline, and that’s where he’s spent most of this season, too. As the Brewers look to add at the trade deadline, surely they’ll hear from GMs of non-contending teams who want to toss Hudson into the return and think perhaps they can unlock his 2024 form."
Hudson has pitched just 12 games at the big league level this season and has a 4.35 ERA to show for it. Last year, he had a 1.73 ERA in 43 outings for Milwaukee. In 2023, he made six appearances with the Los Angeles to kick off his big league career.
Hudson is just 28 years old and hasn't putched in a big league game since May 12th. If the Brewers are going to move on from anyone, Hudson is someone who wouldn't impact the big league roster at least right now. We'll see what happens, though.
