Ken Rosenthal Breaks Silence After Viral Collision With Brewers Photographer
One of the most watched moments of the weekend in Major League Baseball had nothing to do with balls and strikes.
On Saturday, in the aftermath of the Milwaukee Brewers' win over the St. Louis Cardinals, FOX Sports sideline reporter Ken Rosenthal was conducting his postgame interview with infielder Andruw Monasterio, who'd just hit a walk-off single. But when teammates came over to shower Monasterio with the Gatorade cooler, things went sideways.
Videos posted to social media showed Rosenthal knocking over Brewers team photographer Scott Paulus, then looking down at him on the ground with what some judged to be annoyance. Paulus was helped up by fellow media members, and the interview continued.
Rosenthal apologizes to Brewers photographer
On Monday, Rosenthal, who is also a senior insider for the Foul Territory network, took to his "Fair Territory" podcast to apologize.
"The ever-observant AJ Pierzynski joked afterward that I looked like Muhammad Ali standing over Sonny Liston," Rosenthal explained. "Now AJ is more experienced in these kinds of interactions than I am. And I must admit, though, when I looked at the video and saw this, I was surprised at how upset I appeared.
"I was more focused than anything. Now, I had to continue to the interview. We were live, folks, on national television. We couldn't stop. And that said, I felt awful about what happened. Afterward, I went up to Scott, who I've worked with in pits before over the years, and I apologized. And I apologized profusely. Because let's face it: I don't think that you ever expect knocking someone down is going to happen in any particular situation. So, yeah, sure. I apologized."
Rosenthal went on to explain that FOX was broadcasting the American League playoffs this season, so he wouldn't be back in Milwaukee until the World Series, if the Brewers make it that far. But if that happens, he hopes to see Paulus again and share a light-hearted moment.
"If I do see the Brewers, I look forward to working with Scott again in the photo pit and look forward to sharing a good laugh with him over this," he said.
