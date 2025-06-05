Brewers Predicted To Cut Ties With All-Star In Trade To Dodgers
The Milwaukee Brewers are on fire right now, but their trade deadline strategy still hasn’t come into view.
Milwaukee, 34-29, entered Thursday five games back of the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central. The Brewers look like a playoff team right now, but it’ll probably be the Wild Card route that gets them into the postseason.
Some observers believe that the Brewers could sell before the deadline despite their recent hot streak.
Along the lines of that thinking, FanSided’s Sam Phalen suggested that Milwaukee might enter into trade negotiations with the defending champions before July 31.
“The Los Angeles Dodgers have really been let down by their starting rotation in 2025,” Phalen wrote.
“Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell, and Roki Sasaki have all gone down with injuries … It couldn't hurt for the Dodgers to add another proven starter to their injury riddled rotation. Which is exactly why I'd keep an eye on Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta.”
“Milwaukee is firmly in the NL playoff race, but that hasn't stopped them from making moves like this in the past," Phalen continued.
“The Dodgers are one of the teams that could have interest in Peralta at the deadline and have the prospects to give Brewers GM Matt Arnold an offer he can't refuse.”
“Los Angeles has five prospects ranked in MLB Pipeline's Top 100. They also have young talent at the MLB level that could be intriguing for Milwaukee.”
“If the Dodgers called and offered outfielder James Outman, Jackson Ferris, and River Ryan...Would the Brewers actually turn that down? I have no idea what the actual price tag would look like, but I know that the Dodgers could afford to pay it.”
“Peralta also has some postseason experience, which is all the more reason to make the deal happen.”
Peralta is 5-4 in 2025 with an ERA of 2.92 and 75 strikeouts in 13 appearances for the Brewers. The 29-year-old hurler has three career playoff starts under his belt.
Could the Dodgers present an enticing enough package to make the Brewers cut ties with their ace?
Phalen makes a compelling case, but it’s hard to imagine Milwaukee trading away Peralta and severely diminishing its chances to win the division for the third straight season and four out of the last five.
Stranger things have happened, but Peralta is most likely staying put.
