Brewers Predicted To Land 'Remarkably Athletic' Slugger
The Milwaukee Brewers are about six weeks away from adding another potential star into the organization.
That's a slightly aggressive take, but is possible. The Major League Baseball Draft will begin on July 13th and the Brewers have the No. 20 overall pick. The MLB Draft is almost like the lottery. There's a chance you're going to find a superstar to build around for years to come. But, also a chance the guy you take never actually plays for the big league club.
Baseball is tough like that. But, it's still an exciting time. MLB.com's Jim Callis shared a mock draft that should excite fans with Milwaukee taking outfield slugger Jace LaViolette out of Texas A&M.
"No. 20. Brewers: Jace LaViolette, OF, Texas A&M (No. 15)," Callis said. "This is likely the floor for LaViolette, whose combination of size, power and athleticism still intrigues a lot of clubs. The Brewers also could go for any of the college bats mentioned above as well as others such as Indiana outfielder Devin Taylor, Wake Forest outfielder Brooks Conrad and Tennessee corner infielder Andrew Fischer."
MLB.com has him ranked as the No. 15 overall prospect.
"Few high schoolers in the 2022 class could match LaViolette's combination of physicality and athleticism, but swing-and-miss concerns left teams hesitant to buy him out of his Texas A&M commitment," MLB.com said. "A down junior season ended his chances to become the first four-year college outfielder to go No. 1 overall since Darin Erstad in 1995, but he's still one of the best college position players available. He set a school freshman record with 21 homers in 2023 before going deep 29 times and leading Texas A&M to the Men's College World Series Finals last year...
"Remarkably athletic for his size, LaViolette posts solid run times out of the batter's box and is even quicker once he gets going. He played the outfield corners as a freshman before moving to center field last spring, with most evaluators projecting him to spend the bulk of his big league career in right. His power and solid arm strength fit the right-field profile to a tee."
