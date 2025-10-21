Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Predicted To Lose Fan-Favorite 2-Time All-Star In Free Agency

Could this be the end of the line?

Jackson Roberts

Jul 3, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Detailed view of a Milwaukee Brewers cap and glove during the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Jul 3, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Detailed view of a Milwaukee Brewers cap and glove during the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

After a weekend to reflect on the pain of their playoff defeat, the Milwaukee Brewers have to turn the page.

Though the 2025 season was mostly a resounding success, they don't give out trophies for National League runner-ups. Next season will be the Brewers' 58th as a major league franchise, and they're still looking for their first World Series title.

Worst of all, the Brewers stand to lose some real talent in free agency. And that begins with starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff, a two-time All-Star and the team's longest-tenured player.

Woodruff predicted to depart in free agency

Brandon Woodruff
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) throws during the first inning of their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Monday, August 25, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In an article following the Brewers' defeat against the Los Angeles Dodgers last week, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller predicted that Woodruff would sign elsewhere next season, following a lat strain that cost him a chance to pitch in October.

Woodruff has a $20 million mutual option with a $10 million buyout that seems highly unlikely to keep him in Milwaukee.

"Mutual options are almost never agreed to by both parties, and that probably isn't changing here," Miller wrote. Milwaukee figures to decline its half of the options with Jansen, Quintana and Hoskins, while Woodruff taking $10M on his way out the door to free agency is very likely.

After missing a season and a half due to shoulder surgery, Woodruff seemed to be well on his way to a fantastic comeback story. He put up a 3.20 ERA and 0.91 WHIP in his 12 starts, striking out 83 batters in 64 2/3 innings.

The injury concerns were always going to be there with Woodruff whether he pitched in the playoffs or not, but it could still hurt his market that he wasn't able to show off his post-surgery arsenal on the game's biggest stage.

Still, with a sparkling track record that includes a 3.10 career ERA in 745 innings for the Brewers, it seems almost impossible that Woodruff wouldn't land a multi-year deal with at least a $20 million average annual value.

It's a foregone conclusion that he'll decline that mutual option, but whether the Brewers make an honest effort to retain him remains to be seen.

More MLB: Three Players Brewers Could Target Who Might Win 2025 World Series

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Milwaukee Brewers On SI please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News Feed