Brewers Predicted To Lose Fan-Favorite 2-Time All-Star In Free Agency
After a weekend to reflect on the pain of their playoff defeat, the Milwaukee Brewers have to turn the page.
Though the 2025 season was mostly a resounding success, they don't give out trophies for National League runner-ups. Next season will be the Brewers' 58th as a major league franchise, and they're still looking for their first World Series title.
Worst of all, the Brewers stand to lose some real talent in free agency. And that begins with starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff, a two-time All-Star and the team's longest-tenured player.
Woodruff predicted to depart in free agency
In an article following the Brewers' defeat against the Los Angeles Dodgers last week, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller predicted that Woodruff would sign elsewhere next season, following a lat strain that cost him a chance to pitch in October.
Woodruff has a $20 million mutual option with a $10 million buyout that seems highly unlikely to keep him in Milwaukee.
"Mutual options are almost never agreed to by both parties, and that probably isn't changing here," Miller wrote. Milwaukee figures to decline its half of the options with Jansen, Quintana and Hoskins, while Woodruff taking $10M on his way out the door to free agency is very likely.
After missing a season and a half due to shoulder surgery, Woodruff seemed to be well on his way to a fantastic comeback story. He put up a 3.20 ERA and 0.91 WHIP in his 12 starts, striking out 83 batters in 64 2/3 innings.
The injury concerns were always going to be there with Woodruff whether he pitched in the playoffs or not, but it could still hurt his market that he wasn't able to show off his post-surgery arsenal on the game's biggest stage.
Still, with a sparkling track record that includes a 3.10 career ERA in 745 innings for the Brewers, it seems almost impossible that Woodruff wouldn't land a multi-year deal with at least a $20 million average annual value.
It's a foregone conclusion that he'll decline that mutual option, but whether the Brewers make an honest effort to retain him remains to be seen.
More MLB: Three Players Brewers Could Target Who Might Win 2025 World Series