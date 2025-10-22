Brewers Predicted To Make Bold Freddy Peralta Trade Decision
The Milwaukee Brewers have a huge decision to make with their ace, Freddy Peralta, this offseason.
Peralta's contract expires at the end of the season, so he's expected to be floated around in trade rumors this winter. In the past, the Brewers have traded expiring players before letting them get to free agency. They did it with Corbin Burnes two years ago and Devin Williams last year.
Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report recently predicted the Brewers would opt to hold onto Peralta this offseason, which would be a stark difference to their approaches over the last few offseasons.
Brewers predicted to hold onto Freddy Peralta this offseason
"According to The Athletic's Will Sammon, 'signs point to' the Detroit Tigers making Tarik Skubal available in trade talks this offseason. The Athletic's Andy McCullough added that the Milwaukee Brewers are 'expected to at least field offers' for Freddy Peralta," Buckley wrote. "These are fortune-changing type of talents. Skubal should be closing in on his second consecutive AL Cy Young award, and Peralta surely placed himself on the NL ballot after going 17-6 with a 2.70 ERA and 204 strikeouts in 176.2 innings.
"So, why would either team consider trading them away? Because free agency awaits both in 2026, and with the risk of them leaving for nothing feeling very real, it might be the best business decision to get something in return for their stars while they still can. While Skubal is the higher-profile player here, he also feels more likely to be traded, if only due to the apparently gargantuan gap in early contract talks between him and the Tigers."
Given the circumstances, which are very similar to the circumstances with Burnes two years ago, it would be quite shocking to see the Brewers hold onto Peralta.
Peralta is very unlikely to sign a new deal with the Brewers this winter or in free agency next offseason. With that in mind, he should be treated as a rental player.
The Brewers need to choose between a package of prospects, which would likely be a big one, or a season of Peralta. In the past, they've picked the prospects. It'll be interesting to see which way they lean this year.
