Brewers Predicted To Move On From 6-Year Veteran Slugger
The Milwaukee Brewers are going to be closely monitored as we approach the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
We're at a point in the MLB calendar when trade buzz starts to pick up and get serious. Typically, we don't see big moves made until closer to the trade deadline, usually within a week or two. But, this year already has been different.
Milwaukee traded Aaron Civale to the Chicago White Sox. That isn't the biggest move of the season, though. The Boston Red Sox just traded Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants in one of the biggest mid-season deals in recent memory.
What else could be on the way for Milwaukee? This is a topic that has been talked about already a lot. For example, FanSided's Eric Fischer shared a column highlighting three predictions for the deadline. One prediction was that the Brewers will move on from slugger Jake Bauers.
"No. 3. 1B/OF Jake Bauers," Fischer said. "Unlike the other two names on this list, Jake Bauers' departure from the roster wouldn't be due to poor play, but rather would be the result of a second June trade from the Brewers' front office. Last Friday, shortly after the Brewers traded Aaron Civale to the White Sox, Francys Romero, an MLB insider for beisbolfr.com, reported that the Brewers are open to moving Bauers ahead of next month's deadline.
"A Bauers trade makes sense for both parties. Bauers is deserving of more playing time than he currently gets in Milwaukee while stuck behind everyday first baseman Rhys Hoskins, and could be a valuable left-handed power bat for any contender. Bauers has a strong glove at first base and the capability to man a corner outfield spot as well."
Bauers has played 44 games for the Brewers so far this season and is slashing .229/.330/.438 with five homers and 18 RBIs.
More MLB: Brewers-Red Sox Buzz Growing After Rafael Devers Blockbuster