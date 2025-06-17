Brewers-Red Sox Buzz Growing After Rafael Devers Blockbuster
The Boston Red Sox could certainly use a little more pop in the middle of their lineup after training Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants and because of this, the Milwaukee Brewers continue to be thrown around.
Milwaukee recently acquired first baseman Andrew Vaughn from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for Aaron Civale. Vaughn is in the minors right now, but he surely will get a shot at some point. If that does become the case, how would the Brewers handle playing time with Rhys Hoskins currently the team's starting first baseman? Plus, Hoskins has been really steady for the team all year to this point.
This question has led to speculation about the possibility of Milwaukee trying to flip Hoskins and Boston has been mentioned a handful of times already. Owen Crisafulli of the New England Sports Network is the latest to float the possibility.
"Rhys Hoskins, 1B, Milwaukee Brewers," Crisafulli said. "One of the main points of contention between the Sox front office and Devers was his refusal to help the team at first base after Triston Casas suffered a ruptured patellar tendon that ended his season. Romy Gonzalez and Abraham Toro have held down the fort at first base in the meantime, but a more consistent option would be a welcome sight.
"Enter Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins, who was getting linked to Boston even before Devers was dealt. Hoskins, who is in the final year of his contract, is hitting .245 with 10 home runs and 37 RBIs for the Brewers so far this season. Milwaukee is in the playoff hunt for now, but the team is reportedly considering moving on from Hoskins if they end up falling out of the race. That could lead the Red Sox to not only trade for him, but also potentially extend him to fill Devers’ void at designated hitter moving forward."
Should Milwaukee give Boston a call and see what it could get?
