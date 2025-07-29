Brewers Predicted To Replace Blockbuster Trade Prize
The 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline is just two days away and the Milwaukee Brewers already have shown that they are willing to be aggressive.
Milwaukee has a 63-43 record and is in first place in the National League Central after taking down the Chicago Cubs on Monday. The Brewers are tied with the Toronto Blue Jays for the most wins in baseball with 63. Milwaukee entered play on Monday with the best overall record in baseball as well by a half-game over the Blue Jays.
The Brewers are the real deal and if they can add some more pop to the lineup, that could make them even better. If they were to add, where could that be? The most obvious answer is the left side of the infield. Caleb Durbin has been great at third base, but Joey Ortiz's offense at shortstop has left something to be desired. Because of this, FanSided's Owen Jonas had Ortiz as the Brewers' most likely player to be replaced at the trade deadline.
"No. 1. SS Joey Ortiz," Jonas said. "Ortiz is the perfect example of a player whose role on the Milwaukee Brewers could change after the trade deadline, but he more than likely won't be totally replaced on the roster. Meaning he will still be on the roster and contribute in some way, he just might not be in the starting lineup every day.
"Things just haven't clicked for Ortiz the way that they did a season ago. Despite the Brewers' shortstop having a solid month of June, in which he posted a .748 OPS, he's back to struggling at the plate in July. Ortiz is slashing just .224/.250/.362 for an OPS of .612 since the calendar flipped to July. His season OPS of .570 is more than 100 points lower than the next worse qualified Brewers' hitter."
Recently, someone who has been linked to Milwaukee is slugger Eugenio Suárez. He plays third base. A deal for someone like him would likely push Durbin to shortstop and Ortiz to the bench, but that is speculation. We're just two days away from finding out if anyone is getting moved.
