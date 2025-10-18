Brewers Predicted To Replace Brandon Woodruff With $20 Miller Hurler
The Milwaukee Brewers were recently embarrassed by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series. If you would have told the Brewers that they would finish the season with the best record in baseball, but fall short in the NLCS, most would consider that a good season.
But the Brewers seem to want more.
With that in mind, this is one of the more important offseasons in recent history. Pitcher Freddy Peralta's contract only has one more year left and the Brewers are expected to consider trading him. The No. 2 pitcher on the staff, Brandon Woodruff, is headed for free agency and it's hard to imagine the Brewers re-signing him.
FanSided's Mark Powell recently predicted the Brewers would lose Woodruff in free agency. Powell also predicted Milwaukee would replace Woodruff with free agent pitcher Adrian Houser. Spotrac projects Houser to sign for $20 million over two years, which is much less than Woodruff's projections.
Brewers could replace Brandon Woodruff with Adrian Houser
"With the price of starting pitchers skyrocketing this offseason (and the weak market I mentioned previously) a proven veteran like Brandon Woodruff could make a pretty penny on a multiyear deal," Powell wrote. "Given Woodruff's injury history and his performance when healthy this season, I'd bet against him taking the Brewers one-year, $20 million option. Woodruff emerged as a fan favorite in Milwaukee, and was already reminiscing after a four-game sweep at the hands of the Dodgers."
The Brewers have seemingly been alright with top players leaving their team over the last few years. Woodruff could be no different. But the Brewers should try to do everything they can to re-sign him, regardless of how they've done business over the last few years.
Signing Houser would be a much cheaper move for the Brewers and it would fit their style of business. Houser has flashed signs of excellence over the last few years and the Brewers could help him unlock his full potential. Milwaukee has been incredible at turning average pitchers into star hurlers. It could look to do the same thing with Houser.
