Brewers Predicted To Replace Willy Adames With Projected $12M All-Star
The Milwaukee Brewers need to take a long, hard look at the infield.
Willy Adames has been a key piece for the organization since 2021 and has developed into one of the best offensive shortstops in baseball. He's a free agent now, though, and is going to land a mega deal. Sadly, it doesn't seem like that will be with the Brewers.
In response, the Brewers will have to either bring a new shortstop to town or start Joey Ortiz at shortstop and sign a new third baseman. Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter put together predictions for each team's Opening Day lineup and predicted that All-Star infielder Paul DeJong would sign with Milwaukee.
"With Rhys Hoskins exercising his player option and Joey Ortiz expected to slide over to shortstop to replace the departing Willy Adames, the only obvious hole on the Brewers roster is at third base," Reuter said. "Paul DeJong spent most of his time at the hot corner after he was traded to the Royals at the deadline, and he quietly hit 24 home runs in 139 games in 2024.
"Defensive standout Blake Perkins profiles well as a fourth outfielder who is capable of stepping into a larger role if needed, while prospect Tyler Black will need to play his way into a starting role after struggling in his first taste of the big leagues."
DeJong should be a familiar option for Milwaukee. He spent the first six-plus seasons of his career in the division as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals. He spent the 2024 season with the Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox and clubbed 24 home runs and drove in 56 runs. DeJong is projected to get just over $12 million in free agency. The Brewers could afford that.
