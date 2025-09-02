Brewers Predicted To Retain $17.5 Million Veteran Star in Free Agency
The Milwaukee Brewers seemingly lose talent from their roster every single offseason, but at the end of the regular season, they're somehow still at the top of the National League. This year has been no different.
The Brewers lost multiple stars, including Devin Williams and Willy Adames, but it could be argued that this year is the team's best season in the last decade. The team has a lot of talent on the roster, and it's been putting the pieces together more and more as the year goes on.
With the offseason quickly approaching, the Brewers will need to have a repeat of last offseason. There are some moves they could make, but it's unlikely the front office will be too aggressive on the trade block or in free agency.
Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly recently predicted the Brewers would retain veteran pitcher Brandon Woodruff in the offseason. This would be one of the bigger moves the Brewers could make in the coming months, as Woodruff has been a star in Milwaukee this season.
Brewers need to retain pitcher Brandon Woodruff in free agency
"Perhaps this is too sentimental a take considering Milwaukee once non-tendered him, but Woodruff feels like a lifetime Brewer," Kelly wrote. "After missing close to two years following shoulder surgery, he has a 3.69 ERA across 10 starts for Milwaukee this season. For as many notable players as the Brewers have let walk in recent years, Woodruff seems like someone the Crew should try to retain."
Woodruff would be the ace on a lot of teams in baseball, but he comfortably sits behind Freddy Peralta as the No. 2 in Milwaukee. The righty has been dominant at times this season, and Milwaukee should reward that kind of production with a two or three-year deal.
Milwaukee could afford to retain him on a short-term deal, but if there's a team in baseball that's willing to overpay for the righty, the Brewers could be in trouble. Considering the lack of attention Woodruff has gotten for the most part this year, it's hard to imagine he'll land a huge contract with any team besides Milwaukee.
