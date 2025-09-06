Brewers Predicted To Sign 8-Year Veteran Hurler In Free Agency
The Milwaukee Brewers are one of the best teams in baseball this year. In fact, the argument that the Brewers are the top team in the game is an easy one to make and it starts with the fact that they have the best record in baseball.
The Brewers have been led by a scrappy lineup and a loaded pitching staff. It's crucial that the Brewers look to bring back as much talent as possible over the next few years.
FanSided's Christopher Kline recently predicted the Brewers would re-sign pitcher Brandon Woodruff in free agency this offseason.
Brewers need to prioritize re-signing Brandon Woodruff in free agency
"The Brewers are almost guaranteed to retain William Contreras and Freddy Peralta on affordable club options, so they needn't be mentioned here. Other major free agents, such as slugging first baseman Rhys Hoskins and high-leverage reliever Shelby Miller, will generate ample interest this winter. That said, by far the most interesting conundrum facing the Brewers is that of Brandon Woodruff's $20 million mutual option.
"Typically we don't see mutual options that end up being mutually agreeable for all parties. It's typically a shot in the dark, or a way to give a player a nice buyout before he hits free agency. But, as our friends at Reviewing the Brew lay out, there may actually be a world in which Milwaukee and Woodruff agree on his $20 million price tag. On the surface, $20 million sure sounds pricey for the Brewers, a historically frugal (or cheap) organization. But Woodruff's mutual option includes a $10 million buyout, so Milwaukee is effectively paying him $10 million no matter what."
Woodruff has been incredible this year. He's one of the best under-the-radar pitchers in the game, so giving him $20 million to return as a true No. 2 starter behind Freddy Peralta would be a very good idea for the Brewers.
The Brewers don't typically spend a lot of money in free agency, but a deal like this is well within their expected budget. It would make a lot of sense going forward.
