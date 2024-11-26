Brewers Projected $152M Star Linked To Blue Jays In Possible Stunner
The Milwaukee Brewers' offense certainly got a lot of success out of the shortstop spot in 2024.
Willy Adames has been the team's starting shortstop since 2021 and has been everything the team could've hoped for ever since. Adames has developed into one of the best offensive shortstops in baseball and proved that fact in 2024 with 32 home runs, 112 RBIs, 33 doubles, 21 stolen bases, and a 251/.331/.462 slash line in 161 games played.
He had arguably the best season of his career at the right time. The 2024 campaign was a contract year for him and now he's one of the top free agents out there. He's projected to land a $152 million deal this winter over six years by Spotrac.
Where will he land? There has been chatter about a handful of different teams. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves have been two of the most talked about options. Another team that was floated as a fit is the Toronto Blue Jays by MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
"Blue Jays: Willy Adames, (shortstop)," Feinsand said. "The Blue Jays are looking at a number of free agents in an effort to upgrade the offense, but Adames may make the most sense. Toronto could shift him to third base next season, after which he could move back to shortstop if Bo Bichette departs as a free agent next winter."
Toronto is looking for a big splash and has been linked to players like Juan Soto. If the Blue Jays miss on Soto, maybe Adames could be a good fit.
More MLB: Brewers 32-Home Run Slugger Linked To Yankees As Juan Soto Replacement