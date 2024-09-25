Brewers Projected $216 Star Proposed To Sign With Devastating Foe
The Milwaukee Brewers could end up losing one of their top sluggers this winter.
Although the playoffs are right around the corner, and the Brewers have a chance to make some noise, most of the chatter recently has been about the future of star shortstop Willy Adames. He will be one of the top offensive players on the open market and is projected to get paid like it. The Brewers star is in line to land a massive deal, and his market value currently is valued at $216 million by Spotrac.
Any team with a need at shortstop likely will be in the mix in some capacity for Adames. His defense hasn't been great this year, but 32 home runs and 111 RBIs speak for themselves. Adames would be a clear upgrade for pretty much every lineup in baseball.
There will be plenty of competition for his services, and FanSided's Zach Pressnell suggested that the Chicago Cubs should be in the mix for him.
"Adames is a legit franchise shortstop who has the ability to completely change a lineup," Pressnell said. "This season, Adames slashed .252/.332/.470 with 32 home runs, 20 stolen bases and 111 RBIs. It has been one of the better, under-the-radar seasons in the entire league this year. Acquiring him wouldn't be the cheapest option, though, as Milwaukee among other teams will be very aggressive in his market.
"I'd expect the Brewers to be willing to slightly overpay to bring him back after all the good he has done for their franchise. Out of all the position players in the market, Adames to the Cubs makes some of the most sense for Chicago."
Chicago already has an expensive shortstop in Dansby Swanson, so Adames may not be the best option. It would be surprising to see the Cubs snatch Adames because of Swanson, but it would be devastating if they decided to do so.
