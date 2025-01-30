Brewers Projected Blockbuster Trade Would Land Padres Star In Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Brewers have been eerily quiet throughout the offseason so far.
Milwaukee landed Nestor Cortes and Caleb Durbin by trading Devin Williams away but hasn't really done anything else to move the needle. The Brewers do have a lot of talent on the roster, but they haven't really done much at all to help themselves out.
With Spring Training quickly approaching, it could always make sense to add more pitching. One team that should be on the Brewers' minds right now is the San Diego Padres. There have been rumors lately that the Padres could be open to trading breakout star Michael King as he is one season away from free agency.
King had a tremendous 2024 season and finished the year with a 2.95 ERA across 31 total appearances, including 30 starts.
Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer made a list of the top 10 landing spots for King on the trade market and had Milwaukee at No. 5.
"Milwaukee is otherwise worth taking seriously as a suitor for King precisely because it can trade for him if it wants," Rymer said. "The team isn't hurting for prospects, and even some of its major league pieces look expendable from certain angles. Trade Proposal: Milwaukee Brewers get RHP Michael King; San Diego Padres get OF Garrett Mitchell, RHP Logan Henderson (Brewers No. 9)
"As Milwaukee could otherwise roll with Blake Perkins in center field, Mitchell is one of those expendable-seeming pieces. The 25-year-old has a history of injuries but also a 121 OPS+ as a major leaguer. The Padres could slot Mitchell into left field, with Henderson otherwise becoming a candidate to join their rotation. He looks reasonably MLB-ready after a 2024 season in the minors that was highlighted by a 6.9 strikeout-to-walk ratio."
This is just a hypothetical, but the Brewers could afford something like this. Landing a hurler like King would cement Milwaukee as the top team in the division.
More MLB: Brewers Should Stick It To Bitter Rival By Signing 2-Time All-Star