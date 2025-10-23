John Schneider Shows Blue Jays Failed To Learn From Brewers With Shohei Ohtani Dig
The World Series begins on Friday, and if the Milwaukee Brewers don't want to watch, it's entirely justifiable.
Last week, the Brewers were eliminated at the end of their series sweep against the Los Angeles Dodgers. After taking all six games from the Dodgers in the regular season, the Brewers were powerless against baseball's most talented roster when it truly counted.
Worse still, the Brewers (well, mostly manager Pat Murphy) made themselves look foolish with all sorts of unnecessary comments about the Dodgers and their big-market status before and during the series. And it appears the Dodgers' World Series opponents failed to learn that it doesn't work.
Blue Jays could fall into same trap as Brewers
On Thursday, Blue Jays manager John Schneider took a playful dig, but a dig nonetheless, at Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani for taking Toronto gear home with him when he met with the club during his free agency period, before eventually deciding to sign a 10-year. $700 million deal with LA.
“I hope he brought the hat, the Blue Jays hat he took from our meeting. And the jacket for Decoy (Ohtani's dog). Give us our stuff back," Schneider quipped, per Alden González of ESPN.
While Schneider's comments are harmless in nature, a Brewers fan likely can't help but hear them and think about Murphy saying Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell "makes more money than our entire pitching staff," or claiming the LA players probably couldn't name eight guys on the Milwaukee roster.
Whether it's deliberate or not, there seems to be a strange inferiority complex developing among Dodgers postseason opponents. As the defending champions and the team with the sport's largest payroll, it's not hard to determine where that complex comes from. But it's also a surefire way to tilt the psychological advantage in LA's favor.
Meanwhile, the Brewers need to learn that it doesn't matter who wins this World Series. Next season, no matter who Milwaukee may face in the playoffs, they can't get caught trying to play the role of David trying to slay Goliath, and stick to playing the even-keel baseball that led them to the best record in the sport for six months.
More MLB: Mets, Red Sox Among 8 Teams 'Likely To Inquire' On Trade For Brewers Ace