Brewers Prospect Listed As Trade Candidate With Deadline Looming
The Milwaukee Brewers currently lead the National League Central and have the best record in the Senior Circuit. This comes after they lost both Willy Adames and Devin Williams last offseason.
Milwaukee continues to truck along despite some major losses, and they have flourished under reigning NL Manager of the Year Pat Murphy. They will likely be buyers at the trade deadline this summer.
The deadline is less than a week away, and they have been linked to Eugenio Suarez, the top available third baseman.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed some of the top prospects who could be "jewels" of the trade deadline. Among them was pitcher Logan Henderson.
"Logan Henderson gave a tantalizing audition for MLB clubs during his brief stint in the big leagues earlier this year, and that figures to make him a frequently asked about prospect in any Milwaukee Brewers trade talks," Reuter wrote.
"Selling high on his strong debut could be the Brewers ticket to adding an impact bat to the mix for their playoff push."
Henderson is Milwaukee's No. 6 prospect and has already tasted the majors this year. He made four starts and went at least five innings in all of them, while also allowing no more than two runs.
Teams that are selling will likely be very interested in Henderson after his brief showing in the majors. If they are looking for young, controllable pitching, Henderson could fit the bill of a pitcher with a high ceiling.
We'll see if the Brewers trade him.
