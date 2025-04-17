Brewers Prospect With 'One Of The Best' Pitches In Baseball Nearing Call Up
Who will be the next call-up for the Milwaukee Brewers?
Milwaukee rose above .500 on Wednesday night in clinching a series win over the Detroit Tigers. The Brewers’ starting rotation was in dire straits to begin 2025, and while guys like Brandon Woodruff and Tobias Myers are still on the IL, things are looking up. Jose Quintana has won both of his starts since returning, and new acquisition Quinn Priester from the Boston Red Sox has been as good or better than Milwaukee hoped he’d be.
There aren’t a ton of roster holes for the Brew Crew once Myers, Woodruff, and Aaron Civale are re-activated, but more bullpen depth would be nice. That’s probably why a new report from MLB.com compiled by Jim Callis, Sam Dykstra, and Jonathan Mayo named Craig Yoho as Milwaukee’s potential “impact callup” on Thursday.
“There’s a certain temptation to pick Caleb Durbin here for Milwaukee’s third-base issues or Jacob Misiorowski for his electric stuff,” the report said.
“But in terms of who could make an instant impact from Day 1, Yoho fits the description. The 25-year-old’s upper-70s changeup would become one of the best in the Majors straight away with 18 inches of run and massive drop. It’s helped his 92-94 mph sinker play up too, and his mid-70s sweeper (breaking 20 inches on average the other way) gives batters plenty to consider. Yoho hasn’t allowed an earned run through six Triple-A appearances (7 1/3 innings) this season.”
Yoho, 25, was selected by Milwaukee at No. 242 overall out of Indiana in the 2023 Major League Baseball draft. He has a career 1.17 ERA in the minors with 113 strikeouts in 69 innings pitched.
The Brewers begin a new series on Friday at American Family Field versus the Athletics. Freddy Peralta will be on the mound versus J.T. Hill as Milwaukee goes for its third-straight victory.
