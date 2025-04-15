Desperate Brewers Receive Essential Update On Two Injured Starters
The Milwaukee Brewers are playing baseball on thin ice right now with almost all of their starting pitching rotation injured, but it sounds like that could change very soon.
The Brewers entered Tuesday with an 8-9 record, which is actually impressive considering Freddy Peralta and José Quintana (only just recently) are the only members of Milwaukee’s expected rotation who have started games so far this season.
The Brewers’ starting pitching crisis makes them potential buyers in big and small moves alike, but on the other hand, maybe Milwaukee will stand pat if they can get a couple of their arms back soon.
According to new comments from Milwaukee’s reigning National League Manager of the Year Pat Murphy, both Brandon Woodruff and Tobias Myers are progressing nicely in rehab, and returns appear imminent.
"Woody's actually progressing quicker (knocks on wood) than any of us could have hoped," Murphy said of Woodruff, per Athlon Sports’ Dave Gasper.
The two-time All-Star Woodruff impressed in his first rehab start for Triple-A Nashville Sounds last week, striking out five and allowing three hits in 3 2/3 innings pitched.
Woodruff is scheduled for another four-inning rehab start this week, after which the Brewers are planning to have him make two further rehab starts (five innings apiece) before making a return to The Show, assuming all those starts go well.
Then there’s Tobias Myers, who is even closer than Woodruff to returning. The 26-year-old right-hander made his first rehab start for Nashville on Sunday and will make another on Friday, which could be his last step before rejoining the Brewers’ big league rotation.
“I think that could be it for Myers, you can see him back here,” Murphy said, per Gasper.
A Myers return — followed soon after by Woodruff — would allow the Brewers to breathe easy once again.
Milwaukee continues its series versus the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night at American Family Field. Recently acquired ex-Red Sox prospect Quinn Priester will be on the mound for the Brewers as they try to avoid a fourth-straight loss.
