Brewers' Quinn Priester 1 Win Away From Roger Clemens Record
The Milwaukee Brewers pulled off arguably the best trade of the 2025 Major League Baseball season.
With the rotation struggling with injuries towards the beginning of the season, Milwaukee spoke with the Boston Red Sox and acquired former first-round pick Quinn Priester all the way back on April 7th. Priester has made 28 total appearances, including 23 starts. In response, he has had the best season of his career posting a 3.25 ERA and 128-to-49 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 152 1/3 innings pitched.
Priester has a 13-2 record so far this season and has given the club a chance to win seemingly each time he has taken the mound. In fact, the team is one win away from history. The Brewers have won 19 games in a row in which Priester has pitched. The team is one win away from tying Roger Clemens and the New York Yankees from all the way back in 2001, as shared by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
What a move from the Brewers
"Priester’s bid for a perfect game had devolved into a deficit when he exited in the sixth inning, before Brewers rookie Caleb Durbin hit a tying single in the bottom half of that frame and Christian Yelich logged his 100th RBI of the season in a go-ahead three-run seventh that sent Milwaukee to a 5-2 win over the Angels on Thursday night and a 19th consecutive victory when Priester takes the mound," McCalvy said.
"That remarkable streak includes 16 Priester starts plus three “bulk” outings behind an opener, going all the way back to the right-hander’s six two-run innings of relief on May 30 in Philadelphia. It’s tied for the second-longest streak of appearances in team victories (minimum 50 percent starts) in the last 125 seasons, matching Carl Hubbell’s 19-game run for the Giants in 1936 and one short of Roger Clemens’ 20-game streak with the Yankees in 2001."
What a great move. Sometimes, it takes years to know which team one a trade. At this point, it's pretty safe to say that Milwaukee did.
